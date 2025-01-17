Derogatory remark row: C.T. Ravi questions 'honesty' of Karnataka Police

Bengaluru, Jan 17 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC C.T. Ravi on Friday raised doubts on the police investigations into the derogatory remark row involving him and Karnataka Cabinet Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, saying that certain individuals are deliberately orchestrating conspiracies.

Speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, C.T. Ravi questioned: "How can you believe that the investigation by the police is honest? The police are working under pressure.

"I filed a complaint at Khanapur police station on the night of December 19, 2024, detailing the individuals who assaulted me and those who supported the attack. Till today, no FIR has been registered.

"There isn't one Constitution for me and another for others, nor one set of laws for me and another for others. If a complaint against me results in an immediate FIR, but my complaint doesn’t lead to an FIR, it is evidence enough that the police are not acting impartially," C.T. Ravi questioned.

"I have filed complaints with the Governor, Chief Minister, and the DGP. Despite this, my complaint has not been registered, and I informed them about police highhandedness against me. Even now, my FIR hasn’t been filed," the BJP leader said.

"What does the police protocol say? Having served as an MLA for 20 years and as a minister twice, and now serving as an MLC, if my complaint is treated this way, what is the fate of complaints from ordinary citizens?" he questioned.

"To avoid embarrassment, some individuals in the government have taken alternate routes. Ultimately, truth alone triumphs. I am confident that the final victory will be mine," he asserted.

C.T. Ravi further dismissed reports claiming that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests had confirmed the voice sample, which used derogatory language against Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar on the floor of the council, to be his.

"These are all mere rumours, part of a conspiracy to create a negative narrative," maintained C.T. Ravi.

"There is no FSL report, no investigation has been done; if such planted stories are circulating, there is an ulterior motive behind them. Some people have resorted to underhanded means to save their reputation," he alleged, indirectly targeting Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

"I cannot reveal all details during the investigation phase. What I needed to say, I have already conveyed to the Chairman of the Legislative Council. They have issued their ruling after reviewing the records thoroughly," Ravi stated.

"If someone questions that ruling, it is equivalent to questioning the Constitution itself," he remarked.

When asked about the FSL report, Ravi responded, "Since the media is not disclosing its sources regarding the FSL report, I will not speculate.”

The row erupted on December 19 during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer". Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi’s arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, creating further political drama.

The Congress government has handed over the case to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) even as the Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had stated that the case is a closed chapter and the police interference is unacceptable.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, challenged BJP MLC C.T. Ravi to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara at the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala in Karnataka, regarding his alleged use of derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

