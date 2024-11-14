Derogatory remarks case: Madras HC denies anticipatory bail to actor Kasthuri

Chennai, Nov 14 The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of actor Kasthuri Shankar, who is facing charges for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Telugu community in Tamil Nadu.

The court’s decision raises the likelihood of her imminent arrest.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh dismissed the actor’s anticipatory bail plea, observing orally that her comments were "unwarranted" and that she "should have refrained from speaking against the women of the Telugu community".

He also noted that her apology did not directly address the comments about women.

The case stems from remarks Kasthuri made last week at a Brahmin gathering in Chennai, allegedly stating that Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu were descendants of courtesans who came to serve the kings 300 years ago and were now claiming to be of Tamil origin.

Her comments sparked criticism, and an FIR was filed by a member of the Naidu Mahajana Sangam State Executive Committee.

In response to the backlash, Kasthuri issued an apology on her X account, asserting that “false news” was being spread by "Tamil Nadu’s Goebbels and the anti-Hindu DMK network".

"People of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will never fall for their lies. No one dares to insult my love and loyalty for the Telugu land that has given me love and acceptance, she added.

In her defence in the court, Kasthuri argued that the complaint was filed at the instigation of the DMK, accusing the state government of an "intolerant and vindictive attitude". She stated that her remarks did not provoke any unrest or incitement within the community.

According to police sources, Kasthuri’s current whereabouts are unknown, with her phone switched off and her Chennai apartment locked.

