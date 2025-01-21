'Descendants of Raavan': AAP fires back at BJP over insult to Lord Ram charge

New Delhi, Jan 21 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a counterattack on the BJP over latter's claims that Arvind Kejriwal insulted the Lord Ram as well as the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas with his 'misleading' remarks.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also claimed that he is also observing a one-day fast, seeking absolution over the 'insult' while some other leaders labelled Kejriwal as "Adharmi" (one who does not follow the rightful path) and an "election-driven Hindu" for 'misquoting' the character from the Ramayan. This sparked a fierce exchange between the two parties.

AAP accused the BJP of overreacting and gave slogans like "Raavan ke samman mei, BJP maidaan mei" (BJP is in the field to honour Raavan) and "BJP ka ek hi naara, Raavan hai aadarsh humara" (BJP has only one slogan – Raavan is our ideal). This was in response to BJP's demonstration outside AAP supremo's house.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh targeted the BJP, describing Raavan as the BJP's "ideal."

"I am shocked that the BJP is fasting today. Their actions suggest they are descendants of Raavan. Their true face is revealed. People of Delhi must beware of them," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, stating, "Kejriwal ji made a comment on Raavan, and the BJP immediately jumped to defend Raavan, as if they are his descendants. Their politics has stooped so low that they now justify their falsehoods using symbols like Raavan."

"After the elections, they will pose a greater threat to the poor and slum dwellers than Raavan ever did. Their real agenda is to demolish slums and seize land. The people must remain cautious of their false dramas and make the right decision," he further warned.

Speaking to IANS, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of "panicking" over Kejriwal's remarks.

"Kejriwal mentioned Raavan in a public meeting, and the BJP is now saying it was Maricha, not Raavan. Their overreaction reveals their true demonic nature. If the BJP comes to Delhi, the first thing they will do is demolish slums and destroy the provision of 24-hour electricity," she said.

The controversy stems from an episode in the Ramayana in which Marich, a demon disguised as a golden deer, lures Lord Ram into the forest, leading to Sita's abduction by Raavan.

Kejriwal also came forward this morning, to defend his remarks that kicked up a row.

"Yesterday, I stated that Raavan came as the golden deer to kidnap Mata Sita. Now the BJP is saying it wasn't Raavan but the demon Marich. Since then, they've been sitting outside my house, claiming I disrespected Raavan. Do they love Raavan so much?" Kejriwal stated.

"The BJP represents a demonic approach. If they come to power, even by mistake, they will act like demons, swallowing the slum dwellers and the poor," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor