Desert Cyclone-II: India and UAE launch joint military exercise to bolster urban warfare skills

New Delhi, Dec 17 Deepening the military and strategic ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an Indian Army contingent departed for the Gulf nation to participate in the second edition of the joint military Exercise ‘Desert Cyclone-II', scheduled to be conducted at Abu Dhabi, from December 18 to 30, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, primarily from a battalion of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

The UAE Land Forces contingent, of similar strength, will be represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

"The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and foster defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces through joint training in an urban environment, with a focus on sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate, enabling both forces to operate together in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and stability operations," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Over nearly two weeks, troops from both countries will jointly train on a wide spectrum of tactical drills, including fighting in built-up areas, heliborne operations and detailed mission planning. In addition, the integration of UAS and counter-UAS techniques will be carried out for the conduct of operations in built-up areas.

Building on the momentum of the successful visit of the UAE Land Forces' Commander, Maj Gen Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, on October 27-28, and the Commander of the UAE Presidential Guard on December 15-19, Exercise ‘Desert Cyclone-II' will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE.

Maj Gen Hallami's visit saw key engagements between senior leaders and officials from both sides, which have further strengthened the foundation for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, exchange and collaboration in areas of strategic and defence interests.

During his visit, he engaged in a series of productive discussions with his Indian counterpart, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The conduct of ‘Desert Cyclone-II' underscores the deepening strategic partnership and military diplomacy between India and the UAE, reaffirming the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace, security and stability.

The exercise will further cement professional bonds between the two armies, promote mutual understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures, and contribute to the development of interoperable capabilities.

