‘Desperate attempt to remain relevant’: K’taka BJP on Mani Shankar Aiyar’s criticism of PM Modi

Bengaluru, July 7 Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Monday claimed that the senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s recent remark at the Mysuru Literature Festival, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “worst-ever Prime Minister,” is nothing more than a desperate attempt to remain relevant by courting controversy.

Taking to social media X, Vijayendra criticised the senior Congress leader, saying, "Such baseless and fact-free assertions do not befit someone who has spent decades in public life."

"Rather than outrage, I feel only amusement at Mr. Aiyar’s futile attempt to rewrite political reality. Calling Prime Minister Modi ji the “worst-ever PM” is not just laughable, it is an insult to the democratic wisdom of crores of Indians who have, time and again, placed their faith in his leadership, inspired by his performance, vision and unwavering commitment to national development, " he stated.

He claimed that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has entered a new era of governance marked by rapid infrastructure growth, digital transformation, effective welfare delivery, and a confident, respected voice on the global stage.

"Mr. Aiyar’s comments reflect more of his personal bitterness than any serious political analysis. These statements, steeped in elitist condescension and political irrelevance, only serve as a reminder of why the people of India continue to reject the Congress party in India, election after election," Vijayendra stated.

He added that PM Modi is not just the most popular Prime Minister India has witnessed, he is also the most trusted, both within and beyond our borders.

