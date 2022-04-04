Desperate Imran Khan tries to incite a youth rebellion against 'oppressive' America

New Delhi, April 4: A day before the no-confidence vote that will unseat him from office, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a countrywide youth rebellion. In a video clip, he was seen saying that he is being removed on the instructions of the United States.

"America is funding opposition & media groups to oust me from government. After removing me, Shehbaz Sharif wants to become the PM .. he is slave of America," Khan said. "Raise your voice and stage protests against this conspiracy not for me but for the future of the country", he thundered.

Interestingly, Imran Khan wanted to do a live programme on PTV with question and answer but the state broadcaster refused to provide him the platform. Finally, Khan's recorded monologue was put on social media by his team.

Facing defeat, the Pakistani PM Khan made it clear that he will not accept the result of the no confidence vote. He has labelled the vote, a constitutionally mandated mechanism, as "discredited."

"The nation should not worry, Imran Khan is a person who will not bow before anyone except Allah," Khan said. He pointed out that his foreign policy will always be for the betterment of Pakistan.

Earlier Khan had hosted a dinner for ruling party members but according to Pakistani media only 140 MPs joined him. Furious Khan told his MPs, "Inke saath jo kal hone ja raha hai, aap dekhenge (wait till tomorrow, you will see what will happen to them).

Meanwhile, Khan's supporters staged a dharna in Islamabad where they raised slogans against America and the Pakistani army.

"Jo buzdil chowkidar hai, gaddar hai gaddar hai", (The defender is a coward and a traitor).

On the brink of a humiliating defeat, the beleaguered Prime Minister has asked his one lakh supporters to gather in front of the Pakistan National Assembly on D-day, April 3, ahead of voting. Despite his government turning into a minority, the mercurial Khan, living in denial, has refused to resign and has warned that he will fight to the bitter end.

Fearing the clash and chaos, the security agencies have turned Red Zone area of Islamabad a no-go zone. Khan who had earlier anchored his fight in the name of religion, is now trying to play the US card to incite public sentiment.

Earlier, Khan had admitted that he lost to the united opposition, but would not concede defeat.

"I cannot even think about resigning and as far as the no-confidence vote is concerned, I believe in fighting till the end," beleaguered PM Imran Khan told ARY News of Pakistan, signalling that he would only go down kicking-and-screaming.

To begin the voting process, the speaker will read out a motion of no confidence in the National Assembly followed by voting. Following the counting process, the speaker will announce the result, and then head to meet the President to submit the result.

Following the success of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, the Speaker, after adjourning the sitting of the National Assembly, will convene a new sitting at the direction of the President in which the Leader of the House will be elected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor