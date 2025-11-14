Despite a crushing defeat, RJD with 22.85 per cent emerges as the largest party in terms of vote percentage

New Delhi, Nov 14 In one of the most fiercely contested elections in Bihar’s recent political history, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in around 200 seats, well above the majority mark of 122, while the Mahagathbandhan has fallen to a mere 34, although the voting percentage of RJD is leading the tally.

According to the Election Commission’s latest trends (6.34 p.m.), the vote percentage of RJD stands at 22.85 per cent, making it the biggest party in terms of the vote percentage.

Similarly, the percentage of the BJP stands at 20.28 per cent, JDU (19.14 per cent), Congress (8.78 per cent), LJP-Ram Vilas (5.04 per cent), CPI (ML) (2.90 per cent), AIMIM (1.92 per cent), NOTA (1.81 per cent), and others.

According to the ECI, RJD has secured victory in eight seats and is leading in 17.

Notably, this is one of the poorest performances of the RJD since its inception in the late 1990s.

Reacting to these trends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier described the NDA's sweep in the Bihar Assembly elections as a victory of "good governance and development", vowing to take the state's infrastructure and culture to new heights and creating ample opportunities for the youth and women.

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," said PM Modi on social media platform X, crediting every worker of the NDA for the massive mandate in favour of the NDA.

In his message, the PM said, "Victory of good governance has been achieved. Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved."

"My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar," he said.

