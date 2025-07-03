Despite assurances of loyalty by Shivakumar, supporters of K'taka CM, Dy CM keep pot boiling over top job

Bengaluru, July 3 Even as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been reiterating that he stands firmly behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congmen and supporters of the two leaders in Karnataka, continue to issue statements regarding power sharing and the Chief Minister’s post.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa made a categorical statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would continue in office.

“CM Siddaramaiah will not only remain in his post and complete the full term, but he will also lead the party to victory in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections,” he said.

Mahadevappa further stated that the Congress high command had sought the opinion of MLAs before selecting Siddaramaiah for the Chief Minister’s post. Therefore, there was no question of a change in leadership and he would continue in his position for the remaining three-year left of his term.

Minister Mahadevappa, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, hails from the same district as the Chief Minister.

Significantly, Dy CM Shivakumar's brother, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, too, stated that the CM’s post was not vacant and "for now, Siddaramaiah is our Chief Minister. There is no doubt about that."

However, when asked by the media that he had once expressed the hope that Shivakumar should become CM, Suresh said, “That hope still exists – even today, and it will remain tomorrow too. Hope and belief are what drive our lives. Without belief, life itself becomes difficult."

"I still have that hope. Shivakumar has worked with great loyalty for the party. People from some regions placed their trust in him and supported the Congress so that he could get a chance. But as of now, the CM seat is not vacant,” he maintained.

When asked whether Shivakumar’s efforts would be rewarded, he said, “Definitely, some day he will be rewarded. It has to happen. Whether he becomes CM or not is not for me to decide – I’m too small a person for that. That’s a decision for our senior leadership. For now, Siddaramaiah is our Chief Minister. There is no doubt about that.”

On being asked about expectations among some MLAs and party workers that Shivakumar would become CM after two-and-a-half years and whether his recent remarks conveyed helplessness, Suresh said, “It is not helplessness. It is respect for the party and its leadership. When holding a responsible position in the party, one must honour the organisation. Shivakumar has done just that.”

When asked what message this development sends to party workers, he said, “People voted for the Congress because they found the BJP unsuitable. Congress MLAs, ministers, the CM, and leaders must all work with the public’s welfare in mind. Regardless of our personal hopes or frustrations, we must remain united for the sake of the party, workers, and the people.”

On being asked about Shivakumar’s remark that he stands firmly behind Siddaramaiah, Suresh said, “He has been saying that from the beginning and continues to say so now. Even earlier, he stated that he is committed to the party's decision as a disciplined soldier.

"Now too, he has reiterated the same, and I believe he’ll continue to do so. As the state party president, it is his duty to uphold party discipline and follow the High Command’s decisions. He has clearly expressed this.”

“Since the Chief Minister’s post is not currently vacant, what’s wrong in Siddaramaiah saying he will remain CM for five years? As a disciplined soldier of the party, Shivakumar remains committed to the High Command,” said Suresh.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had a good relationship earlier, they have it now, and they’ll continue to have it in the future too, he stated.

When asked about PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s statement that he would be a CM contender in 2028, and whether Suresh still hoped his brother would become CM, he said,

“To become an MLA, MP, minister, or CM – it must be written in one’s fate. It is God’s will, and the people’s blessing. Who knows what is written in their fate?"

Former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who had just left the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) presidency six months earlier, unexpectedly became CM within three months. Basavaraj Bommai, too, became CM unexpectedly. Even Veerappa Moily, without any backing or expectations, became CM and Dharam Singh also rose to the post as a disciplined party soldier. There are many such examples in history, Suresh stated.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath, a follower of Shivakumar stated, "I will convey the ground reality to the national leadership. I will convey what I need and what should be the course of this government. I have sought an appointment with Randeep Singh Surjewala."

Meanwhile, the National General Secretary and Karnataka Incharge Surjewala has met 40 MLAs and will resume his one-on-one meeting with the rest of MLAs from Monday onwards.

Though, leaders clarified that he is meeting MLAs over organisation and strengthening of the party, sources confirmed that the opinion of MLAs is being collected on leadership too.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor