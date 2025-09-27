Despite rain, people throng Durga Puja mandaps in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 27 Despite rain, people thronged Durga Puja mandaps in Kolkata and other areas as religious festivities gripped West Bengal.

The Meteorological Office has forecast scattered light to moderate rain on Saturday across Kolkata and its adjoining areas under the influence of a deep depression, which will enter the land through the coast of South Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain will continue till Sunday night, while there is a possibility of scattered rain on September 29.

On September 30, Asthami, there is less chance of rain in the city.

However, the situation will worsen from Wednesday night when another cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Andaman Sea on September 30.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop in the central and north Bay of Bengal on the day of Navami on October 1. It may result in rain in several districts of the state from the night of Navami.

"The rain under the influence of the second system will continue till October 2 (Dashami), the end of the Durga puja festival. Therefore, this year there will be more or less rain during Durga Puja," said an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore.

Today, there may be heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura and Jhargram districts. Moderate rain is also forecast in Kolkata along with thundershowers. There may be scattered rain on Sunday, too. If the low-pressure system moves towards Bengal, the possibility of rain will increase from the day of Navami.

Along with South Bengal, there is a possibility of rain in North Bengal as well.

Scattered heavy rain has been forecast in Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts today.

Rain with thunder and lightning will continue in the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong till Sunday. There is a high possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in Malda and North Dinajpur districts on September 29. Rain will increase in north Bengal from the night of Navami on Dashami as well.

