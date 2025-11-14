Despite trends, Cong leaders say INDIA bloc will form govt in Bihar

Patna, Nov 14 As per the early trends, the Congress is trailing; however, several party leaders on Friday asserted that a coalition government of the INDIA bloc is set to be formed in Bihar with a clear majority.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Devendra Yadav said, “The trends we are seeing today are different from what the exit polls predicted, and we do not accept those exit polls. Today, a coalition government of the INDIA bloc is set to be formed in Bihar with a clear majority.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said, “In many trends, the Mahagathbandhan is leading. Then why are you focusing only on the early trends? For two or three years, we have seen how trends are influenced. The BJP and its ecosystem are doing something to impact these trends. I have seen on several news channels that the Mahagathbandhan is leading. Democracy should win, not ‘Lokchandra’. The Election Commission of India should not work according to any political party; it should work according to the Constitution. I firmly believe that the people of Bihar have given their mandate and will make the Mahagathbandhan victorious.”

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Avinash Pandey said, “The early trends have only just begun, and it will take some time for the complete results to come in. But I am confident that, considering the way all coalition parties have worked hard to uphold democracy, we will surely succeed, and a coalition government will be formed here.”

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began, the early trends of the Election Commission data gave a clear, rather decisive lead for the NDA and a setback for the Mahagathbandhan. Till 10 a.m., the poll panel showed the NDA having crossed the magic figure of 122 seats while the grand alliance was taking the lead in 42 constituencies.

The highlight of the early trends is JD(U) soaring to the top spot and emerging as the single largest party.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

According to the Election Commission of India's updates: At 10.30 a.m., the ruling NDA was leading in 172 seats -- BJP with 73, JD(U) with 77, LJP(RV) with 18 and HAMS with four. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan was leading in 54 -- RJD in 42, Congress in seven, and CPI(ML)(L) in five.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar had "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

The counting operations are being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission.

Over 18,000 counting agents representing various candidates are present at the centres to monitor the process closely.

Entry into counting centres has been strictly restricted to individuals with valid passes, and the use of mobile phones inside counting halls has been completely prohibited.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

