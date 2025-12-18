Destruction of Aravalli unacceptable: Rajasthan LoP

Jaipur, Dec 18 Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Tika Ram Jully, on Thursday strongly criticised the central government and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests over the alleged destruction of the Aravalli mountain range.

Calling the threat to the Aravalli a “serious question mark on the future of Rajasthan,” he said the fight to protect the mountains transcends politics and is a collective responsibility to safeguard the state and future generations.

Targeting Union Environment Minister and Alwar MP Bhupendra Yadav, Jully said it was the “greatest irony of democracy” that those tasked with protecting the environment are facilitating its destruction.

“The Minister was educated in Ajmer and represents Alwar—areas deeply linked to the Aravallis and sacred sites like Pushkar. Yet he watches silently as the Aravalli is destroyed. Does he not care about his own land or future generations?” he asked.

Jully warned that recent amendments to the Forest Act and changes in the definition of the Aravalli could remove nearly 90 per cent of the hills from protection, effectively paving the way for the mining mafia. He cautioned that if this natural shield of over 11,000 hills is broken, the Thar Desert could spread to Delhi and eastern Rajasthan.

He alleged that the 2023 amendments weakened independent monitoring bodies like the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), bringing them under the direct control of the Environment Ministry, allowing arbitrary decisions in ecologically sensitive areas.

Jully emphasised that the Aravallis are not just hills but centres of faith, housing sacred sites like Pandupol Hanuman Ji and Raja Bhartrihari. He expressed concern that unchecked exploitation has reduced groundwater levels to 1,500 feet, and warned that future generations would not forgive such negligence.

Jully declared that the fight to save the Aravalli will go beyond statements. He called for the ‘Save Aravalli Campaign’ to become a mass movement, urging citizens to rise above political differences to protect nature, culture, and life itself, and to compel the government to reconsider the “destructive amendments.”

