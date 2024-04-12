'Detailed & sustained interrogation necessary', Delhi court says while sending K. Kavitha to CBI custody

New Delhi, April 12 A Delhi court on Friday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days -- till April 15, noting that a "detailed and sustained interrogation" of the accused is necessary.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court pronounced the order after hearing both parties at length in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Based on the submissions and evidence collected by the investigating agency, and after reviewing the Case Diary provided by the Investigating Officer, the court concluded that it is apparent that a "detailed and sustained interrogation" of the accused is necessary.

This is also considering the number of accused involved in the alleged conspiracy and the nature of the alleged offences.

The CBI, which arrested Kavitha from the Tihar Jail on Thursday and presented her before a Delhi court on Friday, had sought five days' custody on the grounds that witness statements, retrieved WhatsApp chats, and financial transaction documents related to a land deal have implicated her as a major conspirator in a scheme to pay Rs 100 crore to the AAP through accused Vijay Nair and others, in exchange for favourable provisions in Delhi's excise policy.

"The investigating agency has been able to show from the records that custodial interrogation of the accused on certain aspects is necessary for confronting her with the evidence collected so far and also the witnesses in order to unearth the larger conspiracy in the matter," the court noted.

Judge Baweja also dismissed an application filed by Kavitha seeking rejection of CBI's request to seek her remand.

The court further directed that the interrogation of the accused during this period should take place in a location with CCTV coverage, following guidelines set by the Supreme Court, and the footage should be preserved by the CBI.

The accused should undergo a medical examination once every 48 hours.

Moreover, the accused should be allowed to meet her advocate for half an hour daily between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., ensuring that their conversations are not overheard by CBI officials, the court said.

The accused is also permitted to meet her family members and have home-cooked food brought by an assistant.

Furthermore, the accused is allowed to have certain personal belongings and books.

The CBI seeking Kavitha's remand in its plea said: "Kavitha was required to be arrested in the instant case to conduct her custodial interrogation for confronting her with the evidence and witnesses to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched among the accused/suspect persons regarding formulation and implementation of the excise policy, as well as to establish the money trail of ill-gotten money generated and to establish the role of other accused/suspected persons including public servants as well as to unearth the facts which are in her exclusive knowledge."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor