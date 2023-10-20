Deva Gowda's remark on JD(S) joining BJP with Viyayan's consent lands CPI(M) in trouble

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 A day after former Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Deva Gowda said that his party joined the BJP-led NDA alliance with the consent of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Friday dismissed the claims as "ridiculous".

The former prime minister made the remark in Bengaluru on Thursday during a press meet announcing the ouster of State JD (S) president C.M.Ibrahim.

"Do not know if the statement was made due to his old age or some wrong notions," said Yechuri.

Incidentally, K. Krishnankutty, one of the two JD(S) MLAs in Kerala, and also the State Power Minister, categorically denied any such incident.

"Me and our state party president Mathew T.Thomas (sitting legislator) had met Gowdaji and said no way will the Kerala unit of the party have a truck with the BJP-led NDA. Our CM has never done such a thing," said Krishnankutty.

Quick to latch on it was State Congress president K.Sudhakaran who said the cat is now out of the bag and Vijayan is using the JD(S) as a bridge to connect with the national BJP leaders as he is facing serious charges which if properly probed will land him in jail.

"Vijayan has to come clean on this and should file a case against the former PM if such a thing has not taken place," said Sudhakaran.

Reacting to the development, Congress working committee member and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said,"We do not know who is lying and Vijayan has to open up on this."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor