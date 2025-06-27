'Developed nation status is not a dream, it's our destination': VP Dhankhar at Sherwood College in Nainital

New Delhi, June 27 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday delivered an impassioned address at the historic Sherwood College in Nainital, urging students to uphold their rich legacy while adapting to the rapidly evolving world.

Drawing on personal anecdotes and national aspirations, the Vice-President called upon the youth to become agents of change rooted in Indian values and a global vision.

Addressing students, faculty, and parents at the 156-year-old institution, Dhankhar said, “You inherit a legacy shaped by legends like Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Major Somnath Sharma, but their legacy is now your responsibility. You must create new benchmarks.”

The Vice President, an alumnus of Sainik School Chittorgarh, reflected on his journey from a village without roads or electricity to occupying one of India’s highest constitutional offices. He described education as “the great equaliser” and said Sherwood students are “privileged in a nation of 1.4 billion” to receive such quality learning.

"I come from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. It was in 1962 that I joined Sainik School, Chittorgarh was a village that did not have electricity, did not have road connectivity, and did not have a toilet in the house. As a matter of fact, I came to put it figuratively from darkness to light in Chittorgarh", the Vice-President said.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he called education “the manifestation of the perfection already in man,” and exhorted students to have goals beyond self, aligned with service to society and the nation.

On the climate change issue, which has become a matter of global concern, the Vice-President said, "Look around Nainital. What a wonderful place. People flock to this place. It's a great tourist attraction. But at the same time, we find we are faced with a fragile Himalayan ecology. We are faced with it, and we are therefore reminded of climate change. Climate change is a ticking time bomb. We are cliff-hanging. We don't have another planet to live on."

"And that is why the Prime Minister of the country gave a clarion call, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’ I was happy to have it for both my parents, but I appeal to each one of you and students all over and principals in particular all over the country", he added.

Touching upon India’s economic rise, he highlighted the nation’s transformation over the last decade and said, “India is no longer just a country with potential -- it is a rising global power. Developed nation status is not a dream, it's our destination.”

"...We will be the third largest global economy in two-three years, which means we have traversed the economy against headwinds, difficult terrain, air pockets from a double-digit economy, fragile five economies to this elevated status", he noted.

Advising students not to fear failures, the Vice-President emphasised, "Fear of failure is a myth. Failure is not failure in the sense it is understood by parents and teachers, and others. Some of the teachers think he has got fewer marks. No, failure is just a setback for the next success that is due to you."

"Whenever you think of failure, think of Chandrayaan 2", he added.

