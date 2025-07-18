Development of West Bengal possible only if TMC is out of power: PM Modi

Kolkata, July 18 The socio-economic development in West Bengal would not be possible as long as Trinamool Congress rules the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The Prime Minister was addressing a political rally organised by the BJP’s West Bengal unit at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district.

“To make the development of West Bengal possible, Trinamool Congress will have to go. Only the BJP can make this happen. If the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the state will emerge as one of the most industrially developed states of the country. Tripura is witnessing development after the BJP came to power there. Similarly, Odisha is also fast moving towards being one of the most industrially developed states of the country under the rule of the BJP,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, people from other states of India used to come to Kolkata to earn a livelihood. “But the situation is the opposite now. The youth from West Bengal are now leaving the state to do even menial jobs,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi further said that the communal riots in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, which allegedly happened under the patronage of a section of Trinamool Congress leaders and individuals from the police administration, are the reason why the industrialists are scared to invest in the state.

“In West Bengal, the police administration always acts in a biased manner in situations like that in Murshidabad. Because of extortion rackets run by the ruling Trinamool Congress leaders, no industrialist wants to invest in Bengal. Trinamool Congress has to go. Otherwise, everything in West Bengal will be in shambles,” the Prime Minister said.

He also referred to the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year and the rape of a law student within her college premises at Kasba in South Kolkata, last month.

“Before the entire country could get over the shock of the R.G. Kar rape and murder, the rape of a law student within her college premises shook the country again. And in both cases, the ruling party and the administration tried to shield the accused,” the Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor