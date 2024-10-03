Development projects, hospitals, schools HM Shah’s Navratri gift to Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 As the Navratri festival begins, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived in Gujarat for a day’s visit on Thursday.

During his visit, the Home Minister will unveil development projects worth crores of rupees in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

HM Shah will lay foundation stones and inaugurate several key infrastructure projects aimed at boosting the state’s growth and development.

He will be joined by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister Rushikesh Patel, Tourism Minister Mulu Bera, and other prominent dignitaries.

HM Shah will head to the GMERS Hospital in Sola, Ahmedabad, to lay the foundation stone for a new advanced block. This initiative is expected to elevate the hospital’s capacity and provide better health care services to the city’s population.

He will inaugurate the Shaikh Ahmed School, which has been newly upgraded by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

This will be followed by the launch of various scientific projects undertaken by AMC, showcasing the government’s focus on educational advancements.

Health care remains a key priority for the Union Minister’s visit and he will officially open the newly-constructed Community Health Centre in Ranip, which will cater to thousands of local residents and improve district-level access to medical services.

HM Shah will attend a special meeting at the Sabarmati Vidhan Sabha at 1:15 P.M., followed by the inauguration of the Municipal Science Centre in Ranip, a scientific learning and innovation hub, at 4:15 P.M.

Moving into the evening, at 5:00 P.M, HM Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Police Commissioner’s office in Ahmedabad, which aims to streamline law enforcement operations in the region.

The day will culminate with his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Navratri Festival’s 2024 closing ceremony, a highly anticipated cultural event at 8:45 P.M. in Ahmedabad.

Later, HM Shah will participate in the Navratri celebrations in the Matariya and Heladpur Vidhan Sabha regions, celebrating Gujarat’s traditional festivities from 9:30 P.M. to 10:25 P.M.

