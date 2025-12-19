‘Development works priority, not political controversies’: Bihar MLA on hijab row

Patna, Dec 19 BJP MLA Maithili Thakur said on Friday that her priority remains development work rather than political controversies, responding cautiously to questions about recent issues involving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

When asked about the viral video in which the Chief Minister is allegedly seen pulling a woman’s hijab, Thakur said that only Nitish Kumar or the woman involved could give a factual account of what actually happened.

“I was not present there. It would not be right to form an opinion merely by watching a video on a mobile phone,” she said, refraining from making any judgment on the matter.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has landed in a controversy following allegations that he removed the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor during an appointment letter distribution ceremony of Ayush doctors in Patna on December 15.

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey were also present.

Speaking about her vision for her constituency, Thakur said she dreams of renaming Alinagar as ‘Sitanagar’.

She explained that Sitanagar, in her vision, would be a place where people live happily, and their problems are resolved promptly.

“Improving healthcare facilities and renovating school buildings will be her top priorities over the next five years, she said.

The MLA also announced that she would strongly raise the demand for an Art Centre in her constituency during the upcoming budget session.

She noted that the region lacks a dedicated platform to promote art among children and said she is determined to address this gap.

Expressing pride over Bihar leaders receiving national responsibilities, Thakur said that leaders like Nitin Nabin being entrusted with key roles is a matter of pride for the state.

Responding to a question on how politics has influenced her artistic journey, Maithili Thakur said that entering public life has strengthened her desire to learn, practice more, and deepen her understanding of culture and her party’s ideology.

She assured people that she would work day and night to live up to the trust and expectations placed in her.

