‘Developmental vows’: Will Bihar change after getting 8 ministerial berths in Modi 3.0

Patna, June 11 After the Bihar alliance partners of NDA got four Cabinet berths and four Minster of State (MoS) in Modi 3.0, the people in the state remain optimistic about the overall development and reopening of industries in Bihar.

“Now, we have a double-engine government in the state too and power is distributed among different political parties, we do expect development in the state. Importantly, we want to see the reopening of industries across the state,” a local told IANS.

On having Chirag Paswan, Giriraj Singh, Lalan Singh and Jitan Ram Manjhi been inducted as Cabinet ministers, the locals said: “All four of them have been given the responsibility of important ministries. These are such departments in which employment opportunities can be created.”

Another local said that there is an immense potential for employment in the food processing industry. “After Chirag Paswan was entrusted with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, we remain hopeful that there is job creation in this sector and we are able to get jobs,” the local said.

Chirag Paswan won the Lok Sabha elections from the Hajipur constituency which is famous for Banana farming. The newly inducted Cabinet Minister has said that several products can be produced with the Bananas and he will work towards this goal.

“To achieve my vision of ‘Bihar and Bihari first’, I will develop food processing units in the Hajipur region. Besides Banana, Makhana is another product of Bihar which is world famous. There is also scope for the development of its industries too,” Chirag Paswan said.

Bihar’s Muzaffarpur region is famous for Litchi farming while Seemanchal and Chanpatia regions are known for Jute farming and both regions have scope for development. There are also other areas across the state where the industries have been closed, waiting to be operationalised once again.

“The industries, across the state, which have been closed due to mismanagement of the government need to be open again. These industries must be made operational once again so that people of our state need not to migrate to other states for employment,” said a local from the West Champaran area.

The migration of people to other states in search of employment is one of the biggest concerns of the state. However, many locals in West Champaran believe that the Chanpatia model of development is an answer to stop migration.

“During the pandemic, many labourers in the West Champaran region lost their jobs and came back to live in their native places. Many of these locals develop small-scale industries in their homes. The new ministers need to take care of these small-scale industries,” the locals of the area said.

They said that most of the people of West Champaran have spent 10 to 15 years in places like Gujarat and Maharashtra and worked in textile factories.

“Most of these people have developed their own units in the Champaran region now while the majority of these have come up in the Chanpatia block. This is how the Chanpatia model of development became famous. But how will these small-scale industries flourish if our own ministers do not come forward and help us,” said another local from the Chanpatia area.

JDU MP Lalan Singh was given two portfolios, Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Bihar’s Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department has been in tatters which needs immediate action. “We are not performing that well in this department, especially in fish production. There are a large number of water harvesting areas in Bihar. Both these departments can take the state on the path of progress if the newly inducted ministers play their part in the development of these areas,” said a research scholar.

Jitan Ram Manjhi was given the portfolio of Minister of Micro, Small and

Medium Enterprises.

The locals believe that there is immense potential for the industry in Bihar and Manjhi is known for making quick decisions. “An industrial revolution is expected in Bihar under his leadership,” one of the locals said.

Giriraj Singh, who was given the Minister of Textiles Ministry, has to do a lot for the textile industry of the state which has seen no push from the successive governments.

“The Textile Industry can be a turning point in the development of Bihar. If Giriraj Singh plans strategy according to the needs of the region,” locals said.

They said that Madhubani or Mithila paintings are also popular in the Mithilanchal region. “With the experience of Giriraj Singh, there are strong possibilities for development in this area as well,” the locals said.

Moreover, Nityanand Rai has been again given the Minister of State for Home while Raj Bhushan Nishad has been given the Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Department.

Satish Chandra Dubey has been given the Minister of State in the Coal and Mining Department while Ramnath Thakur has been given the Minister of State in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

Locals added that flood and drought problems are common in Bihar and the Jal Shakti Department can play an important role in solving these problems.

“New schemes and projects can be started by the Department for Water Harvesting and Management which will boost the agriculture and rural development of our state,” said the locals.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said that he along with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do everything under his command for the overall development of the state. Will Bihar witness any change in Modi 3.0 or will the state be run as it has been for the last many years? Time will tell.

