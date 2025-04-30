Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police chief

Mumbai, April 30 The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed IPS officer Deven Bharti as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai.

Bharati, who has been the Special Police Commissioner since 2023, will take over from the incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who retires from the service on Wednesday.

The names of senior police officers, including Sadanand Date, Sanjay Varma and Archana Tyagi, were also doing the rounds for the Mumbai CP’s post.

Bharti, a 1994 batch IAS officer, has held significant positions in the Mumbai police, including a long tenure as Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order and Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch. He has headed the Maharashtra State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and was involved in the investigations of major crimes, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and journalist J. Dey's murder.

He was instrumental in breaking the backbone of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in Maharashtra.

Originally hailing from Bihar, he holds a post-graduate degree from the Delhi School of Economics.

