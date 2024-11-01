Devender Singh Rana Dies: Senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leader Passes Away In Faridabad Hospital At 59

Senior BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana, brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59.

According to a senior BJP leader, Rana was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. As the news of Rana's death spread, hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house.

Rana, who turned to politics from business as he built a multi-crore business from scratch, was a strong voice for Jammu's Dogra community.Rana was recently re-elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Nagrota segment of Jammu district, securing the seat for a second term.The Jammu and Kashmir BJP said his untimely demise is a great loss to the party and to the people of J&K. "His contribution and dedication to society will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and may God provide strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss," the party posted on X.