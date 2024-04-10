Devendra Fadnavis challenges Uddhav Thackeray to show one good work he did for Mumbai

Mumbai, April 10 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to show one good work he did for the people of Mumbai in the last 25 years when his party ran the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After the inauguration of the election office of Piyush Goyal, the BJP Lok Sabha nominee from Mumbai North, at Kandivali, Fadnavis said the Narendra Modi government transformed the lives of the common people in Mumbai in the last 10 years.

"The Modi government at the Centre and the coalition regime in the state (MahaYuti) have made life easier for every section of the society by launching several developmental projects in Mumbai.

"The coming elections are for the development of the common man. The Modi government has been working tirelessly for the past 10 years to transform the lives of the common people,’’ said Fadnavis, as he appealed to the voters of Mumbai North to elect Goyal by a record margin.

"The Modi government deserves a third term to keep the engine of development running at full speed," Fadnavis said.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Goyal said the Modi government has brightened the future of the common man.

‘’Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, no one can stop India from becoming a global power," he said.

Mocking the Shiv Sena (UBT), Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said the party ran away from Mumbai North out of fear, as 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai' slogans are being raised in every lane of the constituency.

He also claimed that Goyal will win by a record margin of 5 lakh votes, while the MahaYuti will bag all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

