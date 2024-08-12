Devise comprehensive development plan to mitigate urban flooding in Gurugram: GMDA

Gurugram, Aug 12 A. Sreenivas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), on Monday, convened an inter-department meeting to deliberate on a broad and long-term comprehensive development plan for enhanced flood preparedness during the monsoon season.

“GMDA has analysed satellite data collated over a period of five years to identify and map the low-lying and potential waterlogging-prone areas under Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex area. Out of the 79 vulnerable spots falling along GMDA master roads in 2020, remedial measures and laying of adequate infrastructure have been taken by the Authority on 63 such locations to provide relief during heavy rainfall," said CEO GMDA.

We will also identify additional new hotspots where waterlogging has been reported this year which will be shared with the respective departments. A Committee will be formed to chart a cohesive and long-term comprehensive plan to equip the city with adequate and efficient drainage system and to mitigate urban flooding,” he added.

It was directed in the meeting that both Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar will examine their existing drainage network laid in the internal sectors. In areas where the drainage infrastructure is yet to be laid, the corporations must expedite the work.

Additionally, they must also ensure that the internal drains laid by them are connected with the master drainage network of GMDA to ensure that stormwater within the sectors is channelised into master drains and does not spill over to the master roads.

NHAI officials will also submit the complete structure of their existing drain network and its connectivity with the GMDA master drainage system. The GMDA team will carry out an inspection visit to check the functionality of the NHAI drains and ensure that they are properly linked with the Authority’s existing master stormwater drains Leg 1, Leg 2 or Leg 3.

GMDA officers submitted that the check dams developed by the Authority across different creeks located in the Aravalli Hills have been instrumental in holding rainwater and thereby preventing flooding of the Golf Course Road. CEO GMDA directed that to further arrest the flow of rainwater within the Aravalli Hills, provision of more such water harvesting structures may be taken up to further curb the flow of water from the Aravallis into the city.

He also directed the Urban Environment Division to ensure that all new green belts which are being developed by GMDA or under CSR activities are built lower than the level of the main carriageway to support rainwater retention during heavy monsoon season. The division may also identify vacant Government land where ponds and water holding bodies may be created to channelise and store stormwater of internal sectors.

CEO GMDA concluded the meeting by directing all local authorities to ensure that all the sewer and drainage network under their respective jurisdiction must be completely cleaned and desilted to facilitate quick discharge of stormwater and sewage to keep the roads free from waterlogging.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Municipal Corporation Manesar Ashok Garg, Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation Gurugram, Balpreet Singh, Magistrate Kunwar Aditya Vikram and senior officers from GMDA, NHAI, HSVP, HSIIDC and officials of DLF.

