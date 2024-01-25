Devotees Flock to Paush Poornima Celebrations: Public Advisory Issued

The 43-day long Magh Mela has begun with the first official bathing of Paush Purnima wherein about thousands of devotees are expected to take a dip in the Sangam. In order to avoid any untoward incidents. IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar urged devotees to exercise caution for a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

Long Queues, Early Arrival Encouraged:

Two long queues, each stretching a kilometer, are expected to form at the pilgrimage site. To avoid lengthy waiting times, devotees are encouraged to arrive early and plan their visit accordingly.

Secure Belongings at Public Facilitation Centre:

To streamline the process, all belongings must be deposited at the designated Public Facilitation Centre (PFC) before proceeding to the queue lines. PFC staff will be available to assist with secure storage and retrieval of your belongings.

Physical Frisking for Safety:

A mandatory physical frisking will be conducted for everyone's safety and security. To expedite this process, please cooperate with the security personnel and avoid carrying unnecessary items.

Minimize Belongings, Save Time

Organizers urge devotees to bring only essential items, such as towels and change of clothes, to minimize waiting times at the PFC and frisking points. This will allow everyone to experience the holy dip more efficiently.

Respectful Conduct Appreciated

Devotees are requested to maintain a respectful and orderly conduct throughout the celebrations. Following these guidelines will contribute to a peaceful and fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all