Devotees flock to Varanasi, Ayodhya for Akshaya Tritiya rituals

New Delhi, April 30 The holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya was marked with vibrant spiritual fervour across Varanasi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, as thousands of devotees thronged temples, ghats, and riverbanks to participate in age-old rituals, seeking blessings, prosperity, and ancestral peace.

In Ayodhya, Hanumangarhi's head priest, Prem Das Ji Maharaj, performed sacred rituals, including a milk abhishek and chunri offering to the holy Saryu River, in the presence of thousands of Naga Sadhus who took a ceremonial dip. The event set the tone for an expansive day of devotion, drawing pilgrims from across the country.

Adding a historic dimension to the celebrations, the 'Gaddi Nasheen' of Hanuman Garhi led a royal procession of 1,000 Naga Sadhus to the Ram Janmabhoomi for the first time in 300 years. Seventy-year-old Mahant Prem Das stepped outside the Hanuman Garhi's 52-bigha premises for the first time, barring a hospital trip, for a darshan of Lord Ram. The procession included a special Saryu Puja, offering of 56 traditional dishes, and recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

Peda Maharaj, speaking about the significance, said, “It will be a historic day as, for the first time, Hanuman Ji’s representative will perform a ceremonial bath (Sarnam) with a royal procession and then have the darshan of Ram Lalla.”

In Varanasi, the atmosphere was equally divine. At Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a grand adornment of Lord Vishnu in his Badrinarayan form was performed.

A newly installed 'Kunwara (shower)' enabled continuous 'Jalabhishek', symbolising purity and spiritual focus.

Priest Chetanaryan Upadhyay shared, “For the past 25 years, I have been serving Lord Vishwanath. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, as per ancient traditions, we perform a special ritual. Since the temple's inception, this practice has been followed.”

Devotees thronged Dashashwamedh Ghat, taking holy dips in the Ganga and performing acts of charity, praying for ancestral peace and divine grace.

A devotee at the ghat explained, “Today is Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered a day for a grand bath, known as Maha snan. People in Varanasi believe that on this day, performing good deeds and taking a holy bath brings peace to the souls of your ancestors and brings prosperity and happiness to your home.”

In Vrindavan, thousands assembled for the rare annual 'Charan Darshan' of Thakur Banke Bihari Ji. Authorities ensured tight security for crowd management during the once-a-year darshan.

