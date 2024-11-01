Devotees pay obeisance at Golden Temple to mark 'Bandi Chhor Divas'

Amritsar, Nov 1 Crowds of devotees paid obeisance and took a holy dip in the 'Sarovar' at the Golden Temple complex here on the occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas early Friday.

The complex, where the holiest of Sikh shrines, the Harmandir Sahib, is located, was illuminated with LED lights, giving it a glittering look.

There was a festive spirit at the shrine complex as tens of thousands of devotees converged here to offer prayers and seek blessings.

The domes, buildings and floors of the shrine complex were cleaned and lit up for the occasion.

The day is celebrated in the Sikh religion as 'Bandi Chhor Divas' (Prisoner Liberation Day). On this day, Sri Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru, returned to Amritsar after being released along with 52 princes from imprisonment by the Mughal emperor Jahangir from Gwalior prison in 1619.

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), to stop the Sikh faith from flourishing, Mughal emperor Jahangir imprisoned Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib at Gwalior Fort. Jahangir fell ill and could not get well despite efforts. To get rid of his illness, Sufi Saint Sain Mian Mir advised Jahangir to release Guru Hargobind Sahib.

The Guru refused to be released alone. Jahangir said whoever can come out holding a ‘palla’ (end portion of a robe) of imprisoned Guru, can be released. The Guru got a special robe stitched, holding which 52 imprisoned princes got released from jail.

Upon his arrival at Amritsar, he was welcomed by Sikhs by lighting earthen lamps.

"This day is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas with Khalsa's grandeur," says the SGPC.

"It is one of the most highly revered places of worship in the world where serenity allows you to connect peacefully with the divine, even amidst lakhs of devotees," a devotee told IANS, who reached the holy city from Lucknow.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had asked Sikhs to refrain from decorating their houses and other buildings with electrical lights on 'Bandi Chhor Divas' as it falls on the same day as the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He asked them to go for traditional ghee 'diyas' instead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor