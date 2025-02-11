Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on 30th day of Maha Kumbh, express satisfaction with facilities

New Delhi, Feb 11 On the 30th day of the Maha Kumbh, thousands of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip, seeking spiritual purification and divine blessings.

The pilgrimage site witnessed an overwhelming yet orderly crowd, as devotees performed pujas, offered prayers, and participated in various religious rituals.

Many pilgrims praised the arrangements made for this grand religious congregation. Expressing satisfaction with the facilities, a devotee remarked, "The arrangements are very nice. We took a holy dip, completed puja and darshan without any difficulty. There is a noticeable difference in the management this year compared to the previous Kumbh."

A devotee from Kanpur, who had travelled with his family, shared his experience, saying, "I came with my mother and father, and it is a great fortune for us to be part of this divine gathering. The arrangements are excellent. Despite the massive crowd, everything is being managed efficiently, and there are no issues for visiting devotees."

Another pilgrim echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in ensuring a well-organised event.

"The UP government has done a great job managing the Maha Kumbh. Everything is well-arranged, and we are facing no difficulties on the ghats or while taking a dip. The entire system is functioning smoothly."

With millions of devotees expected throughout the Kumbh Mela, the administration has implemented extensive crowd management measures, ensuring a hassle-free experience for pilgrims.

Security personnel, volunteers, and medical teams have been deployed across the Mela area, providing assistance and maintaining order.

Earlier in the day the Prayagraj administration issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in preparation for the Maghi Purnima Snan on February 12. This advisory aims to ensure the smooth movement and safety of devotees, addressing the significant traffic issues faced by attendees.

