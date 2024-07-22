Devotees throng temples on first Monday of Shravan

Ghaziabad, July 22 On the first Monday of the Shravan month, long queues of devotees were witnessed outside temples.

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva.

At the Dudheshwar Nath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, devotees began lining up as early as 4 a.m. Under tight security arrangements to prevent any disorder, they performed the ritual of 'Jalabhishek' for Lord Shiva.

This year, the holy month of Shravan lasts from July 22 to August 19. While the entire month is auspicious, Mondays hold special significance. This time, both the starting and ending days of Shravan are Mondays, with a total of five in the month.

This auspicious month begins under the constellation 'Shravan', indicating that Lord Shiva's blessings will be especially abundant, and many problems will be alleviated due to the influence of the Moon.

Earlier, the Ghaziabad police issued a route diversion plan in anticipation of the thousands of devotees visiting the Dudheswar Nath Temple. The police have barricaded the area, completely closing off to vehicular traffic, and created a pathway for the devotees.

Additionally, the entire area is under CCTV surveillance, monitored by the police control room.

Starting this day, the movement of Kanwar Yatris, also known as Kanwariyas, will significantly increase.

Strict security and traffic arrangements have been made as thousands of Kanwariyas travel to Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect water from the Ganga River and then offer the same in Lord Shiva temples upon returning home.

