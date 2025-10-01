Devotees throng temples on Mahanavami to seek blessings of Goddess Siddhidatri

New Delhi, Oct 1 On the auspicious occasion of Mahanavami, the ninth and final day of the Sharadiya Navratri, devotees across the country gathered in large numbers to offer prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga known as the granter of all supernatural powers (siddhis).

In Varanasi, thousands of devotees thronged the Siddhmata Temple in Siddhamata Gali near Golghar since the early hours of the morning. The atmosphere was filled with chants of "Jai Mata Di" as devotees carried offerings of coconuts, hibiscus garlands, red chunris, and sweets.

“Today is the Navami tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha, the final day of Navratri. According to tradition, on this day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Siddhmata,” said Mahant Prem Shankar, the temple priest. “We believe that she bestows spiritual and material fulfilment to her devotees.”

As soon as the temple doors opened after the Mangala Aarti, the premises echoed with devotional chants. Special rituals and pujas are being conducted. According to religious texts, even Lord Shiva is said to have attained all siddhis by worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri.

In Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, thousands of devotees gathered at the Rajrappa temple to worship the ninth form of Durga, performed hawan and mantra recitation, and held large community feasts (bhandaras).

In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, similar fervour was seen at the Shri Naina Devi Ji Temple, where a large number of devotees participated in special havan rituals and puja ceremonies. The temple management had made elaborate arrangements to accommodate the surge of worshippers.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the iconic Jhandewalan Temple witnessed a heavy rush of devotees seeking the divine blessings of the Goddess.

“Everyone’s wishes are fulfilled here. I have been coming here for many years,” said one devotee, expressing her unwavering faith.

To ensure safety and manage crowds, local authorities in various cities had deployed security personnel and volunteers. With the culmination of Navratri, preparations are now underway for Dussehra celebrations across the country.

