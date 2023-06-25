Devotees throng to witness chariot procession at Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram Natarajar temple

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 : Five-chariot procession carrying the deities of Moolavar and Urchavargal was taken out today at Chidambaram of Cuddalore district.

Thousands of devotees from Cuddalore and neighbouring districts witnessed the chariot procession of Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, during the Aani Thirumanjanam festival which is considered as one of the major festivals in Tamil Nadu.

On June 17 in 'Sri Natarajar Temple' Aani Thirumanjanam begins with Kodiyetram. Today marks the 9th day of the festival chariots carrying the processional-cum-presiding deity Lord Natarajamoorthy, goodness Sri Sivagama Sundhari. Similarly, Urchavargal Lord Sri Subramaniyar, Lord Sri Vinayagar, and Lord Sri Chandikeshwarar each were on separate chariots. Five chariots each carry a deity.

The devotees pulled the chariots covering the four streets surrounding Chidambaram Temple.

Once the procession ends Lord Natarajar and goddess Sivagamasundari were brought to the 1,000-pillar mandapam in the temple where special poojas were done as a part of customs.

