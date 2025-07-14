Devotees throng Varanasi on first Monday of Shravan

New Delhi, July 14 On the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, a spiritual wave swept across Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi as lakhs of devotees gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to perform 'Jalabhishek' and offer prayers.

The sacred city of Varanasi echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” as Mangala Aarti and elaborate floral decorations marked the first Monday of Sawan.

Devotees began queuing outside the temple from late Sunday night, with many waiting 7 to 8 hours for the temple doors to open. As the gates opened, the entire city resonated with spiritual fervour, and chants filled the morning air.

Speaking about the arrangements, Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said, "We are fully prepared here. All senior officers are present on-site. Complete barricading has been done. Devotees are having darshan in a well-managed and systematic manner."

To ensure safety and smooth management, a massive security deployment was in place. The police commissionerate had stationed six Quick Response Teams (QRTs), three drone units, mounted police, and tourist police at key locations including Godowlia Chowk, the Ganga Ghats, and around the temple premises.

As part of the warm welcome, officials greeted pilgrims with a shower of flower petals, creating a deeply moving and sacred atmosphere.

A devotee expressed their joy, saying, "The arrangements are excellent, and we had a wonderful darshan by the grace of Mahadev."

DCP (Crime) Sarvan T stated, "Today is the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan. Keeping this in mind, an adequate police force has been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the devotees."

Similar scenes were seen in Ghaziabad's Dudheshwar Nath Temple also.

The ancient temple, believed to have been worshipped by Ravana’s father and Chhatrapati Shivaji, also witnessed a significant influx of devotees. The temple saw crowds assembling from midnight onwards.

Mahant Narayan Giri of Dudheshwar Nath Temple said, "Today is the very special first day of Sawan, which holds great significance. At our Dudheshwar Nath Temple, from midnight, devotees gather for continuous darshan and worship."

Expressing joy, a devotee shared, "I arrived here at 4:30 a.m. and had darshan around 6 to 6:30 a.m. There is great faith here. It is believed that Ravana and his father used to come here to worship."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor