DFS receives over 100 fire-related calls amid Diwali celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 13 The Delhi Fire Service was inundated with more than 100 calls starting from 6 p.m. on Sunday, grappling with blaze incidents amid the Diwali celebrations.

Despite the ban, various parts of the national capital witnessed significant bursting of firecrackers.

"Total fire calls received so far are 100 (between 6:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.)," said Atul Garg, Director of DFS.

On Diwali day, a massive fire was reported at Fruit Mandi beside Tilak Nagar market in west Delhi, where many roadside shops were gutted in the fire.

According to the DFS, a call regarding a fire in roadside shops at Tilak Nagar market was received in the evening. "Fire tenders are on the spot and the blaze is under control now," said a senior DFS official, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.

