DG BSF visits forward locations at LoC, reviews security situation

Srinagar, April 13 DG BSF Nitin Agrawal visited Kashmir Frontier to review the security situation and operational preparedness of the force along the Line of Control (LoC), BSF said on Saturday.

“During the visit, the DG held discussions with the senior BSF official at Frontier HQ Humhama, visited high altitude forward locations along the LoC and stressed further strengthening the anti-infiltration grid on the LC in close cooperation with the Army,” the BSF said.

DG BSF was accompanied by Yogesh Bahadur Khurania SDG BSF (Western Command) Chandigarh.

