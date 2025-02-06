DG CRPF visits J&K’s Rajouri district, reviews security

Jammu, Feb 6 Director General (DG) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), G.P.Singh on Thursday visited J&K’s Rajouri district to review the security scenario in the border district.

A CRPF official said that in a significant move to enhance security preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir’s volatile border district of Rajouri, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh, visited multiple CRPF camps, reviewing operational strategies and boosting troop morale.

He said that as part of his two-day visit to J&K, DG CRPF inspected the Kalakote establishment and the newly established Counter-Insurgency (CI) camp at Kopratop in Thanamandi, a region that has witnessed a surge in terror activities over the past four years.

He added that the CI camp, under CRPF’s 237 Battalion, is strategically positioned to counter militant threats and strengthen security dominance in the area.

He said that during the visit, GP Singh held extensive interactions with officers and jawans, commending their relentless efforts in maintaining peace.

He emphasised steadfast dedication to duty, enhanced operational readiness, and a balanced approach to mental and physical well-being.

“The visit was a major morale booster for the security forces actively engaged in counter-insurgency operations in Rajouri. The DG urged troops to continue their mission with renewed vigour, strategic focus, and unwavering commitment to national security. His visit is seen as a critical step in tightening counter-terror measures and reinforcing the security grid in the border belt”, the statement said.

Security forces have heightened vigil across J&K and have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah chaired a top-level security review meeting on Wednesday which was attended by senior officers of the central intelligence, CAPFs, J&K chief secretary, DGP, ADG CID and others.

Amit Shah gave orders to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance to terrorists in J&K. The meeting was held a day after terrorists killed an ex-serviceman in the Kulgam district of the Valley and injured his wife and daughter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor