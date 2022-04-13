DGCA bans 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating Boeing 737 Max planes, due to faulty training

In a major Indian aviation regulator DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. The banned pilots will now have to undergo re-training to the satisfaction of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).SpiceJet is the only airline in India so far operating the Boeing 737 MAX plane, which was grounded by India for over two years following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people. Other than SpiceJet, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air, which is yet to commence operations, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

The ban on the planes were lifted in August last year after the DGCA were satisfied with the US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing's necessary software rectification in the aircraft. "For the moment, we have barred these pilots from flying the Max and they have to retrain successfully for flying the aircraft," DGCA chief Arun Kumar said in a statement. He also said that the regulator will take "strict action against those found responsible for the lapse."A SpiceJet spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed that the DGCA has restricted 90 pilots of the airline from flying the Max planes. SpiceJet has 650 pilots trained on the Boeing 737 Max. The DGCA had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 pilots, and therefore, as per the advise of the DGCA, SpiceJet has restricted 90 pilots from operating the Max aircraft, until these pilots undergo re-training to the satisfaction of the DGCA. These pilots continue to remain available for other Boeing 737 aircraft," the spokesperson said. This restriction does not impact the operations of the Max aircraft whatsoever. SpiceJet, currently, operates 11 Max aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these aircraft, the spokesperson said." Of the 650 trained pilots on the Max, 560 continue to remain available, which is much more than the current requirement, the spokesperson said.

