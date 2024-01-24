DGCA imposes Rs 1.10 Cr penalty on Air India for safety violations on long-range terrain critical routes

New Delhi, Jan 24 The aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India after an airline employee alleged safety violations on flights operated on certain long-range terrain critical routes, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the aviation regulator, pursuant to the receipt of a voluntary safety report from an airline employee, the DGCA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations.

“Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, a show cause notice was issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India Limited,” said the DGCA.

“The response to the show cause notice was duly examined with respect to the laid down stipulations under the relevant statutory provisions and the performance limits stipulated in critical documentations laid down by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM),” it said.

“Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs. 1.10 crore on Air India,” said the Director General of DGCA, Vikram Dev Dutt.

