DGCA issues showcause notice to Go First airlines over cancellation of flight operations, seeks reply within 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], May 2 : India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to India's low-cost carrier Go First Airlines for not providing prior intimation of cancellation of flights on May 3 and May 4 to DGCA.

"It has come to the notice of DGCA that Go First has cancelled all scheduled flights of 3rd May and 4th May 2023 respectively. No prior intimation has been given to DGCA for such cancellations which is non-compliance with conditions for approval of schedule," an official statement issued by DGCA said.

"Go First failed to report in writing the cancellations and reasons thereof. Go First has failed to adhere to the approved schedule which would lead to passenger inconvenience thereby violating the provisions of CAR, Section 3, Series M, Part IV," the aviation regulator added.

DGCA has sought a reply from Go First Airlines within the next 24 hours of the issuance of the show cause notice.

"Now, therefore, Go Fist is hereby called upon to Show Cause as to why suitable

action shall not be initiated against the airline for the aforesaid violation. The reply from Go

First shall reach this office within 24 Hours from the date & time of issue of this notice, falling

which, the matter would be processed ex-parte," the show-cause notice mentioned.

Earlier today India's low-cost air carrier Go First informed that the company has filed an application with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"Go First today filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi for resolution under section 10 of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code," the statement read.

Also, Go First Airlines informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that all flights of the airlines will remain cancelled on May 3 and May 4.

In this regard, Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

"Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes," a Go First official told .

