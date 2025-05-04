DGP dispute escalates in Jharkhand as Centre calls Anurag Gupta's continuation illegal

Ranchi, May 4 A standoff has emerged between the central and Jharkhand governments over the post of the state’s Director General of Police (DGP). While the Centre has declared 1990-batch IPS officer Anurag Gupta retired, the state government continues to retain him as DGP, citing its own recently notified rules.

This unusual situation -- possibly the first of its kind in the country involving a post as important as the DGP -- has sparked a legal and administrative tussle between the central and state governments.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has now sent a second letter within nine days to the Jharkhand government, reiterating that Gupta stands retired as of April 30, 2025, having reached the age of 60.

Citing Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the Centre has termed his continuation in office "illegal" and in violation of a Supreme Court directive.

The first communication from the Centre, dated April 22 and signed by Sanjeev Kumar, Under Secretary in the Home Ministry, had directed that Gupta’s retirement will take effect from April 30.

In response, the Jharkhand government informed the Centre via email on April 30 itself that it had notified the Selection and Appointment of Director General of Police Rules, 2025, under which Gupta had been appointed DGP for a fixed two-year term starting February 2, 2025.

The state cited a Supreme Court judgment mandating a minimum tenure of two years for a DGP, arguing that Gupta's continuation was in accordance with that ruling and the state's new rules.

However, the Centre, in its second letter, rejected the state’s arguments and deemed the appointment and continued tenure of Gupta as invalid. It reiterated that any extension beyond the age of retirement violates service rules and the Supreme Court order.

It is noteworthy here to mention that the Hemant Soren-led cabinet had approved the new Selection and Appointment Rules of Director General of Police on January 8. Based on these rules, a committee headed by a retired High Court judge was formed to oversee the DGP selection. On its recommendation, Anurag Gupta was appointed as the DGP from February 2, with a fixed tenure of two years.

The state's official notification had made it clear that Gupta’s tenure would be governed by the provisions of the new rules.

