DGP Haryana inaugurates three e-libraries built worth Rs 1.5 crore

Gurugram, Nov 23 To empower Gurugram Police, the Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana inaugurated three Police E-Library which were established in Police Line Gurugram, Manesar and Bhondsi on Saturday.

The new facility aims to empower the Gurugram Police and their families through education, skill development and access to modern learning resources.

Foreign language learning centres have also been set up in these libraries for learning foreign languages. In these libraries, the availability of state-of-the-art furniture, computers for digital platforms, Kindle and smart boards along e-books in the cyber age has been ensured.

Online trainers have been made available in the learning centre for students wishing to learn Spanish, French, Japanese and English languages. The library has been connected to solar energy so that there is no electricity problem.

Realising the form of a modern and ideal library, LED screen and WiFi facility are available along with a computer system. More than 100 readers can sit in each library at a time.

Haryana Police has completed the construction of libraries in 18 police lines in various districts and libraries are being constructed in the remaining 07 police complexes.

A large number of children have got employment by studying from these libraries established by Haryana Police and in future also these modern libraries will continue to play an important role in the success of children.

Senior police officers said that the establishment of these libraries will provide a lot of convenience to the police personnel and their children and especially the students preparing for competitive examinations will benefit greatly from them.

Spread over 2,500 square feet, the e-library is equipped with 15 computers, a curated collection of physical and digital books, and cutting-edge interactive learning tools.

With over 15 million e-books, the facility caters to a wide array of educational and professional development needs. Designed to accommodate 50 individuals at a time, the library also features comfortable seating arrangements and operates from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Midnight, ensuring accessibility for users.

"The Sardar Patel Police E-Library is a pioneering initiative that reflects our commitment to the professional development of our police force and their families. In an era where knowledge and digital literacy are key to progress, this library will provide essential tools for personal and professional growth. We are grateful to Elan Group for their support in empowering our personnel with the resources they need to excel in their roles and continue serving the community with dedication and excellence," DGP, Haryana Shatrujeet Kapur said.

The e-library is a secure and welcoming space, equipped with surveillance cameras to ensure visitor safety. It offers access to a wide range of physical and digital resources, making it a hub for knowledge and self-improvement.

Vikas Kumar Arora, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram; Saurabh Singh, Commissioner of Police for Faridabad; Dr. Arpit Jain, DCP Hqrs Gurugram, Vipin Ahlawat, ACP Manesar, Siddhant Jain, SP Dabwali, Abhilaksh Joshi, HPS, ACP Sohna Gurugram were also present at the event.

