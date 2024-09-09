DGP vows strict action after stone-pelting at Ganesh pandal in Surat

Surat, Sep 9 After six persons were arrested for pelting stones at a Ganesh pandal in the Sayedpura area of Surat on Monday, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi held a meeting with the police commissioner, Mayor, and senior officials to address the situation.

Sanghavi also assured the public that strict action is being taken against the culprits, and the police are conducting door-to-door searches to arrest the remaining accused persons.

Apart from the six arrests made so far, 27 others who were seen encouraging the attackers have also been detained.

"The police have acted firmly... Any anti-social elements attempting to disrupt peace will not be spared," Sanghavi said, adding that no innocent individuals will be unjustly targeted in the process.

He also called on community leaders to guide the youth in the right direction and contribute to maintaining harmony in the state.

DGP Vikas Sahay said Gujarat Police are fully prepared to maintain peace during the upcoming festivals of Eid-e-Milad on September 16, and Ganesh Visarjan on the September 17.

"The police are ready to ensure that both festivals are celebrated peacefully across the state," Sahay said.

The DGP said that around 1,000 processions will be taken out during Eid-e-Milad, and coordination efforts are in place to maintain law and order during both events.

On the stone-pelting incident in Surat, the officer assured that swift action had been taken with the detention of 27 anti-social elements besides the arrests.

"Gujarat is a peace-loving state. Certain anti-social elements are behind these acts," he added.

The DGP also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the state's peaceful environment.

"We are prepared to take necessary measures to maintain law and order. In the past, we have dealt effectively with such incidents and we will continue to do so. The responsibility of maintaining peace in Gujarat lies with the police, and we will act firmly against those causing unrest," Sahay said.

In a related move, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), under the direction of Mayor Dakshesh Mavani, has begun clearing illegal encroachments in the area.

Mavani said the encroachments on SUDA-reserved land had been discussed during the coordination meeting and were removed following the stone-pelting incident. The Mayor added that the crackdown on illegal encroachments would continue in the coming days.

