Dhaba owner, his 8-year-son murdered in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 21 A dhaba owner and his eight-year-old son were murdered at their house in central Delhi, an officer said on Saturday.

He said that the preliminary inquiry suggest that prime suspect is the absconding servant, who was hired by the owner of the dhaba recently.

Police said that on Saturday at 2:45 p.m a police control room call was received at Nabi Karim police station regarding the incident.

“Upon arriving at the location -- Aarakasha Road -- across from the Woodland Hotel, we discovered that the dhaba was locked from the inside,” said a senior police officer.

“On the first floor of the dhaba, where the owner resided, we found an adult and a minor lying in a pool of blood with cut marks on their necks,” said the officer.

They were identified as Anuj (35) and his son Raunak.

The family consisted of five members: Anuj, his wife, two minor children, and Anuj's mother.

“Anuj's wife, along with her mother-in-law and daughter, had gone to Dwarka last night. Upon their return, they found the dhaba locked from the inside,” said the officer.

“Preliminary inquiries suggest that the prime suspect is a recently hired servant who has since gone missing. A forensic and crime team has been called to inspect the scene of the crime, and legal action is being initiated,” said the officer.

“Several teams have been formed with specific responsibilities to investigate the case,” the officer added.

