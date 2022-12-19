Dhami highlights 'unity in diversity' at event to mark World Minorities' Right Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday presided over a programme organised on the occasion of World Minorities' Right Day.

At the event, he touched on the the 'unity in diversity' of India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country holistic despite its cultural diversity.

He said, "It's the day to remember the fundamental duties for the protection of integrity and unity."

He said, "When I was contesting elections for the first time, there was a misconception among the Muslims in my constituency that if this party wins, peace will be disturbed here. But after my victory, not a single such incident took place."

( With inputs from ANI )

