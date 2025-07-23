Dhankhar’s resignation only reinforces that democracy is under ‘threat’: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, July 23 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Vice President of India only reinforces the fear that democracy is under “threat” in India.

“I have been saying again and again - democracy is under threat in the country. This resignation only reinforces that fear. Until just 15 days ago, Dhankhar was saying he would remain in office until 2027. Then suddenly he resigns, despite being in good health. What was the pressure? Only he or his conscience can answer,” Gehlot said while speaking to media persons at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, where he had come to pay tribute to veteran Congress leader Parasram Maderna on his birth anniversary.

He claimed that both the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman had been working under pressure.

“I said this earlier in Jodhpur. In response, Dhankhar, at a recent programme of former MLAs in Jaipur, publicly denied it, saying he neither works under pressure nor puts pressure on others. But now that he has resigned, it raises doubts. Somewhere, there is a link. Only Dhankhar or his conscience knows the truth.”

Gehlot also questioned the conduct of central agencies and institutions, including the Election Commission.

“When the EC itself starts deleting voters’ names, how will democracy survive? In Bihar, there is a complete breakdown. In Maharashtra, they won in a one-sided manner. The misuse of institutions is blatant,” he said.

Calling for public participation to resist such trends, Gehlot said that the responsibility to save democracy doesn’t lie with political parties alone, and the common citizens must rise.

“Support the truth - whether it lies with the government or the opposition otherwise, the BJP-RSS bullying will continue, and the people will suffer,” he said.

Regarding the Congress's stance on Dhankhar, Gehlot said the party's position had remained consistent. “Some debate that we moved a no-confidence motion earlier and now are reaching out to him. But our stand is principled - then and now.”

He added that constitutional posts like the Vice President deserve dignity. “If there was a problem, a better way could have been found. This sudden exit raises more questions than answers. The resignation appears politically driven, and Congress strongly objects to how it unfolded.”

Gehlot also commented on the frequent opposition complaints against Speakers and Chairpersons.

“It is often said that once a Speaker takes office, they should rise above party lines. But in many cases, that impartiality is missing. Leaders like CP Joshi and Parasram Maderna set examples of running the House neutrally,” said the former Chief Minister.

--IANS

arc/dan

