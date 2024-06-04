'Dhanyawad Hindustan': Congress Reacts On Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results After BJP Fails To Breach 400 Seat Mark

In a strong reaction to surprising Lok Sabha election results, the Congress on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the voters with the phrase "Dhanyawad Hindustan" (Thank you, India). Despite BJP's formidable campaign and organizational strength, the party could not achieve the ambitious target of 400 seats. The Congress's statement can be seen as a celebration of the electoral outcome and a reaffirmation of their commitment to working for the nation. The BJP's inability to reach 400 seats, despite its robust strategies and extensive groundwork, indicates a significant level of support for the opposition parties.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote that the better-than-expected performance of the INDIA bloc was a sign that it was time for Narendra Modi to become former prime minister.The Congress general secretary said PM Modi must take the moral responsibility for the BJP's expected loss of seats in Lok Sabha and resign his post."He used to pretend that he was extraordinary. Now it has been proved that the outgoing Prime Minister is going to become former. Take moral responsibility and resign. This is the message of this election," Jairam Ramesh posted on X. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a third straight term in power. The party had set an ambitious target of 400 Lok Sabha seats ahead of the polls.Most of the exit polls predicted that the NDA would comfortably surpass its 2019 tally of 353 seats. At least three exit polls claimed the alliance could even cross the 400-mark.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole attributed the party's spectacular show in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to senior leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatras. “The winds of change started with Rahul Gandhi's BJY (September 2022-January 2023) and then the BJNY (January 2024-March 2024) crisscrossing the four corners of India, which got tremendous response from the masses over the country,” said Patole.“An impression was sought to be created 'there is no alternative to Modi' for several years, but that has been effectively disproved in the LS results declared today. The masses have democratically exercised their vote and shown that nobody is above the people in a democracy,” Patole pointed out.