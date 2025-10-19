Dharani Act led to BRS defeat, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 19 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the "draconian" Dharani Act brought by the previous BRS government led to its defeat.

The Congress scrapped Dharani soon after coming to power in the state and protected farmers from losing ownership rights on their lands, Revanth Reddy said at an event, where he handed over appointment letters to Revenue Surveyors.

He claimed that the people of Telangana dethroned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for introducing the Dharani Act.

The CM alleged that the previous government brought the Dharani Act to give a handful of people arbitrary authority on lands, and because of this, people gave a big mandate against the BRS government in the Assembly elections. "We had made the promise of scrapping Dharani, and we fulfilled the same soon after coming to power,” he said.

Stressing that every struggle in Telangana revolved around land, he pointed out that the armed struggle by peasants was meant to liberate them from the dominance of landlords. "We all consider the land as a beloved mother," he remarked.

Coming down heavily on the previous government for not issuing job notifications, CM Revanth Reddy said that the “People's Government” was filling all vacancies by issuing job notifications. "We are seeing happiness in the eyes of the unemployed by undertaking the job recruitment process," he said.

He appealed to the surveyors to protect the rights of landowners and also determine the boundaries of the land. Stating that everyone should work responsibly, he warned that if surveyors committed mistakes, the government would face consequences.

He said that the officials should also cooperate with the government to achieve the goal of making Telangana a $3 trillion economy by 2047. "We need your cooperation to move forward in that direction. Surveyors are the partners in the development of Telangana. All of us should also stand by farmers who are considered the backbone of the country," the CM added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor