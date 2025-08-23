Dharmasthala case: Karnataka court hands over masked man to 10-days' SIT custody

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 23 The Karnataka court on Saturday handed over the unidentified complainant, referred to as the “masked man,” to 10 days' police custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Dharmasthala case. The SIT had sought his custody, citing the need for a comprehensive investigation and further enquiry into the matter.

The SIT also submitted before the court that there is suspicion of the involvement of more people behind the unidentified complainant.

Considering the request, the court granted his custody to the SIT. Following the order, SIT sleuths brought him to their office, where the investigation is continuing.

In a major development, the SIT arrested the unidentified complainant, also referred to as the "masked man", in connection with the Dharmasthala case. The complainant was arrested on charges of providing false information related to the alleged mass graves.

SIT officials, who interrogated him for more than 15 hours since Friday, concluded that he had been misleading the authorities. According to sources, the complainant has been identified as C.S. Chinnaiah, also known as Chenna.

The sources revealed that he confessed to being lured by certain individuals to make allegations and press for a specific course of investigation.

Following the serious claims made by the complainant, authorities had carried out excavations at 17 different locations in the temple town of Dharmasthala.

On July 11, the complainant claimed that he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala, and recorded his statement.

He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull, allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites, to the SIT.

He was given protection under the Witness Protection Act, and facilities were extended.

The police sources said that the protection given to the complainant has been revoked.

Following the arrest of the unidentified complainant, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has demanded that the Karnataka government apologise to the people of the state.

