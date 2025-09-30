Dharmasthala case: K'taka govt ordered SIT to complete probe soon, says Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 30 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged Dharmasthala murder case has been directed to conclude the investigation soon.

"Every day, petitions are being filed in the case. This cannot go on indefinitely," he added.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara was asked about the delay in arresting the accused in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala murder case.

The State Home Minister remarked, "I am not aware of the legal hurdles and I have not discussed them. The SIT investigation is progressing. They are awaiting the results of various reports. The latest samples have also been sent to the laboratories, and their outcomes are expected soon."

"We have asked the SIT to complete the probe swiftly. Every day petitions are being filed in the case, and it has been decided that this must come to an end," he noted.

When asked about the arrest of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, Parameshwara said, "We have to act within the legal framework. Externment orders have been issued against him, and he has challenged them in the court. We must wait for the court's decision. Any arrest or legal action against him will be taken as per the law. The state government cannot interfere or issue directions in this regard. We cannot demand that the probe be finished in a day or two. The investigation requires gathering information to reach a conclusion. The forensic science laboratory reports are still awaited."

Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi has been at the forefront of protests against the temple authorities in the alleged Dharmasthala murder case.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, has granted an interim stay on the externment order against activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi.

The hearing in the matter has been adjourned to October 8.

Issuing an interim stay on the externment order, the High Court has also served notices to the respondents.

The court directed that the notices be issued.

Thimarodi had filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the externment order.

Justice C.M. Poonacha, leading the single-judge bench, heard the petition and passed the interim order.

Thimarodi had named the Karnataka government, Puttur Assistant Commissioner, Bantwal Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Belthangady Inspector as respondents in the matter.

The activist had sought an immediate interim stay on the externment order and its cancellation.

On September 18, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese had ordered Thimarodi's externment to Raichur.

The order said that Thimarodi was to be externed for one year, from September 18, 2025 to September 17, 2026.

The public prosecutor, on Tuesday, filed objections before the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Mangaluru in connection with Thimarodi's petition seeking anticipatory bail in arms case.

The SIT team probing the Dharmasthala case had found arms without license at the residence of Thimarodi during search and raid operation.

Advocate Dinesh Hegde Ulepady said that the case was filed without any prima facie evidence under the provisions of the Arms Act.

After the argument of Thimarodi's counsel, the public prosecutor sought an adjournment for argument/reply.

Accordingly, the case was adjourned to October 4 for the government side argument.

