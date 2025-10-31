Dharmasthala case: We will consult Law Dept for filing appeal against court relief to accused, says K'taka HM

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Friday that the Department of Law will be consulted regarding the possibility of filing an appeal against the High Court’s order granting interim relief from arrest to the accused activists in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala mass murder case.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara, responding to a question on the matter, said, “I have not seen the order yet. I will discuss the issue with the Department of Law and the Advocate General regarding whether to file an appeal or approach the Supreme Court.”

It may be recalled that, in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to the activists Girish Mattannavar, Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, T. Jayanth, and Vittal Gowda on Thursday.

The bench headed by Justice Mohammad Nawaz, which heard the petition seeking to quash FIR No. 39/2025 registered at the Dharmasthala police station, issued an order staying the investigation in the case till November 12 after hearing arguments from both sides. The activists had approached the court seeking to quash the FIR against them.

When asked about the submission of the report in the case, HM Parameshwara said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had informed that it would submit the report related to the Dharmasthala case today (October 31). It may be submitted within a day or two, he added.

When questioned about the availability of the FSL report on the excavated bones in Dharmasthala, HM Parameshwara stated that all details would be included in the report.

When asked about the issue of internal reservation, HM Parameshwara clarified, “There is no confusion regarding internal reservation. An Ordinance has to be passed to implement the decision taken on internal reservation. We have categorised communities into A, B, and C groups, and an Ordinance is required for that.”

“After the Ordinance is passed, an Act will be introduced. In this context, the Chief Minister had recently called a meeting. During the meeting, it was decided that there is no immediate need to pass the Ordinance and that the Bill could instead be introduced in the state legislature during the Winter Session. Instructions have been given to the Law Minister in this regard,” he said.

“The BJP leaders have not understood the matter of internal reservation. During their tenure, they attempted to address it but only created confusion. We have resolved that confusion and are now working to strengthen it through legal means,” HM Parameshwara stated.

