Dharmasthala mass burial case: Excavation operation enters 7th day

Mangaluru, Aug 5 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths began excavation operations for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday at Dharmasthala, the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka, in connection with the mass burial case.

Authorities have started digging at the marked burial site number 11.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the bones recovered from the unexpected burial site, now designated as burial site number 14, have been sent for medical examination.

The sources claimed that approximately 114 bones were recovered from the surprise site on Monday. The discovery of such a large number of bones has added a new twist to the case and raised questions about the excavation at the Banglagudde region.

According to sources, the skeletal remains were found with the neck area strangulated using a saree. The recovered bones have been sent to KMC Hospital in Udupi for forensic examination to determine further details.

Authorities also recovered a red saree from the same site.

Preliminary assessment suggested that the skeleton belongs to a male and was found about two to three feet beneath the surface at the surprise burial site. However, an official statement from the SIT is still awaited.

At burial site number 11, authorities have dug up to a depth of five feet but have not recovered any bones or other items during the excavation, sources added.

According to sources, shortly after the commencement of digging at the marked burial site number 11, the unidentified complainant cum whistleblower led authorities to a different nearby location. Excavation at this new site reportedly led to the discovery of several bones and a skull.

Meanwhile, T. Jayanth, a social activist and resident of Ichilampadi village in Mangaluru district, complained to the SIT on Monday, alleging that a police officer had buried the body of a minor girl without following legal procedures.

Earlier, SIT Chief Mohanty had stated that no significant material had been recovered from the previously excavated sites. However, reports later surfaced indicating that a red, torn blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi were recovered from the first burial site.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull, allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites, to the SIT.

