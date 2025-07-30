Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT concludes exhumation at second site

Mangaluru, July 30 The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case in Karnataka's Mangaluru, completed the exhumation at the burial site number 2 on Wednesday.

Exhumation work is ongoing at the third and fourth burial sites, which are located deep within the forest and in close proximity to each other.

The whistleblower had initially identified 13 burial sites. Authorities completed the exhumation of the first site on Tuesday. The digging process has proven to be challenging due to water seeping into the sites. Despite heavy rain, the workers are continuing the work without breaks. Rest and meals are being taken in rotation, sources said.

The teams have reached the forest sites using narrow paths, carrying necessary equipment. A team comprising tehsildars, doctors, forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts, and SIT sleuths is present on-site to carefully monitor the excavation.

Around 20 civic workers are involved in the digging operations, and along with the SIT personnel, a 30-member team is at work. All 13 identified burial sites are being guarded by armed police personnel around the clock.

The SIT has not yet issued any official statement regarding the progress of the investigation.

Commenting on SIT Chief Pronab Mohanty being shortlisted for central deputation, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "If DGP Pronab Mohanty is shortlisted for central deputation, we will assess whether he can continue serving as the SIT Chief. If the rules permit, he will continue. Otherwise, an officer of equivalent rank will be appointed."

It may be recalled that among the 35 IPS officers shortlisted nationwide for central deputation, Pronab Mohanty is the only officer from Karnataka on the list.

When asked about reports that the SIT recovered nothing from the excavation sites, Parameshwara declined to comment.

"I will not speak about the SIT probe while the investigation is ongoing. Once the probe is completed and the report is submitted, only then will we comment. Until then, we have decided not to make any statements on the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, "Let the SIT conduct its probe into the mass grave allegations. I have not given a clean chit to anyone. I welcome the investigation and will refrain from making any further comments."

BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, who represents the Mangaluru Lok Sabha constituency, said in Bengaluru that all BJP legislators welcome the SIT probe. "The government has appointed the SIT. The report should be completed quickly, and the facts must be conveyed to the people of the state," he urged.

On Tuesday, the SIT sleuths excavated the first burial location near the Nethravathi bathing point. Authorities dug the site to a depth of 8 feet and a width of 15 feet. However, sources confirmed that no skeletons or skulls were found at the site. The site was subsequently refilled.

The complainant claimed that he had dug trenches about 3 to 3.5 feet deep to bury the bodies.

The complainant has alleged that the bodies of the women he buried showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts.

The revelations have shocked the state.

In a major development related to the probe into the mass grave at a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district, Advocate Manjunath. N, on Wednesday, claimed that sources have confirmed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have recovered a torn red blouse and PAN card of a female person at the first burial site. However, no official statement has been made by the SIT in this regard.

Advocate Manjunath represents Sujata Bhat, whose daughter, Ananya Bhat, a medical student, was suspiciously missing in the Dharmasthala region in 2003.

