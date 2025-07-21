Dharmasthala mass grave allegations: Govt won't give any direction to SIT, says K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, July 21 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara clarified on Monday that the government will not issue any directions to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the probe into the Dharmasthala mass grave allegations, which claim that hundreds of women and girls were allegedly raped and murdered.

Dharmasthala is one of the major Hindu pilgrimage centres in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, "Let's wait for the investigation. We will not give any instructions to the SIT officers. One of the SIT officers has formally met me. Once the investigation is ordered, they will carry out their responsibilities."

Commenting on reports that two IPS officers were planning to withdraw from the SIT, Parameshwara said no such development had taken place. "I don't know about that. They are senior officers holding responsible positions, and they will do their job. They have not informed the government or me that they intend to withdraw from the SIT," he said.

He further added, "Who demanded a high-level probe? Many local residents and progressive thinkers have called for it. A complaint has been lodged, and the complainant has alleged that bodies were disposed of. We need to ascertain the facts of the case through a proper investigation."

"If statements are made without basis, it is not appropriate from a legal standpoint. In this context, an investigation has been ordered. We do not yet know the outcome. If the investigation reveals that there is nothing to the allegations, we can inform the public accordingly," he maintained.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, when asked about the formation of the SIT, said, "There is an ongoing debate for and against this issue. The Home Minister is handling the matter, and very senior officers have been appointed to the SIT. The truth will come out after the investigation."

When asked whether the SIT was formed to divert attention from the issue, he replied, "Whatever we do, the BJP will oppose it."

Responding to a question about the sudden formation of the SIT right after the Chief Minister had said that a decision would be taken based on the local police investigation, he said, "When the media highlights an issue prominently, shouldn’t we also show respect to the media? In a democratic system, ensuring justice to society is your responsibility as much as it is ours. We must listen to your concerns and the suggestions of the opposition parties."

The Dharmasthala temple management has welcomed the probe into the mass grave allegations in the region by the SIT. The government has announced the formation of SIT in this regard on Sunday.

The SIT is led by senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty, DGP of the Internal Security Department, along with DIG (Recruitment) M.N. Anuchet, DCP (City Armed Reserve) Sowmyalatha, and Jitendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police in the Internal Security Department.

On July 11, the unidentified complainant, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

The man gave his statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) before Principal Civil Judge and First Class Judicial Magistrate Sandesh K.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence. The complainant also sought protection for himself and his family.

According to his statement, he fled Dharmasthala 11 years ago.

He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault. They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts. The revelations have shocked the state.

